CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.70. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $205.46.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

