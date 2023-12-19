CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,944.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

