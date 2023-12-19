CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Stephens decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

