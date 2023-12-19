CVA Family Office LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $407.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $407.99.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

