CVA Family Office LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eaton by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.24. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.