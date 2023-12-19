CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock worth $198,724,310 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $265.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.