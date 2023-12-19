CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 69.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,740,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 95.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit by 101.7% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.5% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $618.43 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $620.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.