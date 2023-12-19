CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 808 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 306,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 109,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.22, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

