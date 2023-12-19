CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

IBM stock opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

