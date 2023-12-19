Cwm LLC Acquires 11,324 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

