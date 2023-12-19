Cwm LLC Acquires 155,464 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 136.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,464 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.28% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,774,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,267,000 after buying an additional 222,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,854,000 after buying an additional 1,689,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,370,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 627,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,582,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.