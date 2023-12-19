Cwm LLC Acquires 18,462 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.77.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $801.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

