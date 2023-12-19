Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.58% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,895,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,231,000 after purchasing an additional 85,639 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 186,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,522,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

