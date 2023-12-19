Cwm LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

