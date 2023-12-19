Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

