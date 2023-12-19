Cwm LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $17,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 270,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 75,338 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $601,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 189,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.