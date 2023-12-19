Cwm LLC Buys 30,358 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $245.07. The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average is $214.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

