Cwm LLC Buys 99,417 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,417 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $25,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.