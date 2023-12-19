Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

