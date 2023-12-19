Cwm LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,028 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $22,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 322,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,587 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 854,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,196,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

