Cwm LLC Has $16.92 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.78%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

