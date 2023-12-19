Cwm LLC Has $17.09 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,538 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Evergy worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

EVRG stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.