Cwm LLC Has $18.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 75.34%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

