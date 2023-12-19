Cwm LLC Has $19.31 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of General Mills worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

General Mills Stock Up 1.7 %

GIS opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

