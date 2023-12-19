Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,815 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.63% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $26,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

