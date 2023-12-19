Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 353,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,757,000. Cwm LLC owned about 2.04% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 229,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000.

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

