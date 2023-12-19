Cwm LLC Purchases 3,762 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

