Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.20% of J. M. Smucker worth $25,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after buying an additional 1,144,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,174,000 after buying an additional 812,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 679,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average is $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.