Cwm LLC Sells 23,976 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,976 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.24% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after buying an additional 1,692,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,173,000 after buying an additional 937,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after buying an additional 872,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,174,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

