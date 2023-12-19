Cwm LLC Sells 41,377 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,377 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.29% of Service Co. International worth $24,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Service Co. International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,014,000 after purchasing an additional 256,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCI opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

