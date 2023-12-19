Cwm LLC Sells 4,966 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $198.96 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $202.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,948 shares of company stock valued at $56,601,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

