Cwm LLC Sells 84,456 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,456 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.75% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $19,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after acquiring an additional 60,457 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

