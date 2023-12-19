Cwm LLC Takes $26.21 Million Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 593,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,205,000. Cwm LLC owned 16.32% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $8,190,000. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 381,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 274,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 110,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 105,140 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,462,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

