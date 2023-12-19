D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

