D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

