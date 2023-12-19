D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) SVP Aron M. Odom Sells 1,213 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $148.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $154.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

