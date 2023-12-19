David J. Schlanger Sells 1,063 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Progyny Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Progyny by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

