David J. Schlanger Sells 1,063 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Progyny Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGNY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Progyny by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.