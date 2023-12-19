DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 960 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.9% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $2,971,000. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth $1,195,000.

Shares of UDEC opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

