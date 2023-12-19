DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $33,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 312 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 42.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 24.8% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.30.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

