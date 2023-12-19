DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $151.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

