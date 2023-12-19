DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes $27,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $15,745,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

