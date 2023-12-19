DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after acquiring an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at about $8,365,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $182.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.63.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

