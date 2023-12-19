DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 445 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,250,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,101,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 554,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,027,000 after acquiring an additional 321,780 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

