Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.