DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Boosted by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 149.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $389,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,654.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,152 shares of company stock valued at $24,827,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 246.17, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

