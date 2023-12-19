Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,027 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,770 shares of company stock worth $44,736,784. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

