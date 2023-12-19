Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,876 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $59,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $681.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $583.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The company has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

