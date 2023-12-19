Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $426.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.38 and a 1-year high of $428.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.94 and a 200-day moving average of $369.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

