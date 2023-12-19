Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 1,677 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

