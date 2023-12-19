Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.8 %

MELI opened at $1,619.57 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,413.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,311.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

